News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 10:30:30 -0600') }} football Edit

William Anglen returning to Colorado this month

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

A few weeks after receiving an offer from Colorado this past fall, Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville’s William Anglen made an unofficial visit to see a Buffaloes’ home game. The three-star prospect now ha...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}