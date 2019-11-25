A commitment is right around the corner for four-star defensive end Zykeivous Walker. The star out of Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County is set to graduate next month, then enroll at the school of his choice in January. Who will it be and when will Walker make his decision? It is down to four schools that play in the Southeastern Conference — Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Georgia. He has now taken official visits to all four programs and he is likely to come to a decision in the coming days. Walker has said for some time that the Gators have recruited him hardest. Auburn has made a strong push over the last couple months. Alabama is Alabama and Georgia is the in-state school he grew up following. This race could still go a couple of different ways, so we asked the experts from the Rivals.com network to share their thoughts.

ALABAMA

“Walker has been on Alabama's radar for a long time. He visited Tuscaloosa several times since the start of his recruitment, including an official visit the weekend of the LSU game. Alabama's interest in Walker remains high. Walker has been considered a Georgia lean for several months. Alabama doesn't appear in great shape to land his signature. He will likely stay in-state and commit to the Bulldogs.” — Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com

AUBURN

“Auburn was little more than an afterthought for Walker in the summer. A fast start to the season for the Tigers’ defensive line, growing relationships with Rodney Garner, Kevin Steel and Gus Malzahn and a successful official visit have changed that. I think it will be tough to pull Walker out of Georgia, but Auburn at least has a chance, something it didn’t have three months ago.” — Jeffrey Lee, AuburnSports.com

FLORIDA

“There is no doubt who has been prioritizing Walker the most over the past year, and that hasn't changed during the home-stretch. Defensive line coach David Turner has been communicating with Walker and his family on a daily basis, with a whole lot of face-time already in the books as well. Walker has visited the Swamp a good handful of times over the past 12 months, while Dan Mullen's staff has journeyed up to Schley County on multiple occasions as well. The familiarity level is high and Florida has been pushing all the right buttons here. "However, all eyes are currently on UGA with an official visit scheduled for the upcoming weekend. Many have believed that as long as UGA puts forth a strong push, Walker will likely stay put in the Peach State. It's difficult to argue against that, especially considering Kirby Smart's program will likely receive the last visit prior to Walker's commitment as well. "Mullen's staff has big plans in store for Walker, who could fill roles at BUCK or strong-side defensive end, but might end up falling just short in this one. I'm giving Georgia the slight edge over the Gators.” — Corey Bender, GatorsTerritory.com

GEORGIA

“With Georgia getting the last official visit over the weekend and having had the buzz for a couple of months now, it seems like the Bulldogs are the odds-on favorite in the race for Walker. Smart and company have put in a strong effort for the four-star DE, and losing out on Walker at this point would admittedly be a blow to the class. Still, the immediate need is compelling in Athens, and the home factor seems to be weighing heavily. Barring what would feel like a major surprise, I think Walker ends up staying in-state.” — Jake Reuse, UGASports.com

RIVALS FUTURECAST