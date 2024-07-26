Rylon Dillard-Allen

Football season is weeks away, and time is running out for prospects who want to wrap up their recruitment before the start of their season. Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney looks at some West blue-chippers scheduled to commit in late July and August.

Timetable: Friday A commitment to Arizona State lasted less than a month this offseason as the high three-star safety from Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe realized after his commitment that he would prefer playing out-of-state. After resetting his recruitment, Dillard-Allen has a top three of Texas A&M, UCLA and Washington heading into his decision on Friday. The coaching staff at Washington has done a phenomenal job recruiting Dillard-Allen and they have the unique connection of knowing him since the time they were at Arizona. That could play a huge role for the Huskies as they’re considered the team to beat heading into his announcement. UCLA is not down the road but close enough plus that new coaching staff is loved by prospects all over the country. Texas A&M has already come to Arizona for Phoenix Desert Edge’s Jamar Beal-Goines and Dillard-Allen is a similar player with great speed.

*****

Timetable: Saturday The offensive and defensive lines at powerhouse Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei have been dominant for years and it’s because of players like Taulanga, who are sturdy, powerful and tough in the trenches. It’s a hallmark of how the program runs and Taulanga is a great representative of that and it’s made him a top priority heading into his weekend decision. BYU, UCLA and Utah are the three finalists for Taulanga, who has largely stayed out of the recruiting limelight - and that’s a bright light for Mater Dei players - but he’s done the dirty work inside and has a lot of production to show for it.

*****

Timetable: Aug. 1 Whether he comes off the edge as a rush end or stands up as a linebacker and plays in space, Taumoepeau is an exciting and interesting player to watch because of his production and versatility. The Saratoga Springs (Utah) Westlake standout is also not tipping his pick much as BYU, Cal, Utah, Oklahoma State and Stanford remain his top five heading into his decision. What makes a prediction even tougher is that Taumoepeau has been complimentary of all the schools recruiting him and said on Thursday he’s having a tough time deciding and that all of his top five remain in contention.

*****