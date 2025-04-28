Vanderbilt wins out for blue-chip OL George Haseotes

Big commitment news went down on Monday morning in SEC country.
One of the Sunshine State's top class of 2026 offensive line recruits, George Haseotes, went public with a decision that has long been on his mind. He committed to Vanderbilt University.
"I am committed to Vanderbilt," he told Rivals. "Vandy just felt right. The staff is the best I have been around in college football from top to bottom, and the mix of SEC football and top-tier education was a fit for me."
The Naples, Fla. native amassed some 30 scholarship offers and kicked off a run of unofficial visits this spring, but the time in Nashville has long weighed on him.
"I think I have had the feeling for a while," Haseotes said. "God just compelled me yesterday (Saturday) to lock it in with them. I wanted to do it before my official visit so I could be another recruiter when I’m there."
The four-star, now the highest-rated Commodore commitment in the 2026 class, becomes the No. 5 overall win for reigning SEC Coach of the Year Clark Lea and company to date.
Being on board early was important to the newest Vandy pledge on multiple fronts, all elements that created some type of reaction when the phone call went down between each party on Saturday.
"The coaches were hyped up!" he said. "I got all the coaches on a call at once and told them. I was the number one interior offensive lineman on their board and I am gonna be a catalyst to a star-studded recruiting class."
The move Haseotes made pushes the class into the Rivals team rankings top 50 overall. Despite visits and offers from Notre Dame, Florida State and many others, the longtime work Lea's staff put in has paid off.
Vanderbilt initially offered the newest commitment a scholarship more than a year ago, checking in last February.