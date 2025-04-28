Vanderbilt wins out for blue-chip OL George Haseotes

Big commitment news went down on Monday morning in SEC country.

One of the Sunshine State's top class of 2026 offensive line recruits, George Haseotes, went public with a decision that has long been on his mind. He committed to Vanderbilt University.

"I am committed to Vanderbilt," he told Rivals. "Vandy just felt right. The staff is the best I have been around in college football from top to bottom, and the mix of SEC football and top-tier education was a fit for me."

The Naples, Fla. native amassed some 30 scholarship offers and kicked off a run of unofficial visits this spring, but the time in Nashville has long weighed on him.

"I think I have had the feeling for a while," Haseotes said. "God just compelled me yesterday (Saturday) to lock it in with them. I wanted to do it before my official visit so I could be another recruiter when I’m there."

The four-star, now the highest-rated Commodore commitment in the 2026 class, becomes the No. 5 overall win for reigning SEC Coach of the Year Clark Lea and company to date.