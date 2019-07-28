When three-star IMG Academy defensive lineman Jordan Butler committed to Vanderbilt last month, it surprised many, mainly because Butler has never set foot on the Commodores campus. But the rare move is not totally unprecedented and Brown continues to loyally represent the 'Dores, both on social media and in conversations with other recruits. At the recent IMG Media Day, Rivals.com caught up with Butler to talk about his commitment and where things stand heading into his senior season.

"It's been going great. I know my relationship with the coaches is still rock solid. I talk to Coach Haye pretty much every day. I talk to Coach Mason every once in a while. So I know how my relationship is with them. It confirmed it when they came down here to watch me in practice so I knew after that I was ready to commit."

Working on this offseason: "This summer I wanted to lose weight and I dropped down from 325 to 295 and I worked on lateral quickness and getting my bench reps up so I can strike and shed more easily. I'm a lot less fatigued. My body feels a lot better, a lot quicker and when we're doing stuff like hitting the sled, I'm hitting it and getting more movement on it."

Coach Haye: "That's my guy. That's like another father figure to me. He just tells me stuff that is a lot more personal, it's not just football stuff. He's telling me things that will help me be a better man and brother. That's why I chose Vanderbilt. Because I knew he was going to be genuine with me and he wasn't going to leave or take another job. I think he will be there all three-four years I'm there."

Thoughts on Vanderbilt's 2020 class: "Right now I'm loving our class and how it's shaping up. We have a couple more people that we want to get to complete our class as a whole. But right now with the guys we have I think we can come in and keep building on what they've established."

Players you're recruiting: "Carter Hooper, my teammate here. He's waiting on the offer."

Relationships with other Vandy commits: "I talk to Donovan Kaufman and Rocko Griffin and Griffin Lampton, those are the guys I'm mainly in contact with."

Official visit: "I'm not sure yet. I just have to see how my schedule works out so I can make it up there."