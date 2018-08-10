The Latest: Speedy South Florida athlete Jacquez Stuart committed to Toledo at the beginning of the summer after visiting campus and coming away impressed. But that hasn't stopped a few Power Five programs from continuing to recruit Stuart. Over the summer he picked up offers from Utah and Arkansas and said he plans to give both schools a long look before officially signing in December. Rivals.com caught up with Stuart at the recent Miami Dolphins High School Media Day to catch up with him about his options.

In His Words: "I'm committing but I'm still keeping my options open. I am planning taking a few official visits this fall just to see what else is out there and make sure I experience everything because I only get to do this once."

Arkansas: "They offered me earlier this summer. They talked to me and they want to set up an official visit during the season. I didn’t get to go camp but they came and watched me in the spring. They like my style and my speed and after they went back and looked at me again they decided to offer. They told me they think can use me all over the field, to return kicks, catch passes and play running back. I'm working to get the visit scheduled now. I think it's going to be for the Alabama game. I don't know much about them but I'm still learning and that's why I want to get up there and see what they have to offer."

Utah: "They love Florida guys and I’ve been talking to Zack Moss about what it’s like. He said it’s a good school and it’s nice up there, it’s not what people think. I’m looking forward to seeing it for myself. I'm going up there Sept. 1 for my official visit. It would be cool to play in the Pac-12. You get to play all the west coast teams and go to California and stuff like that. That would be a cool experience. They like me as an athlete, too. They want to use me in different ways."