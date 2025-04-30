USC bolsters top-ranked recruiting class with WR Roderick Tezeno Jr.

USC bolstered its top-rated recruiting class with another colossal piece to the puzzle on Wednesday.

The Trojans secured a commitment from Louisiana three-star WR Roderick Tezeno Jr., who committed to Lincoln Riley and USC after his second visit back to campus this month.

Tezeno collected an offer from USC during an an unofficial visit to Los Angeles earlier this month. Upon returning to campus with his entire family, the decision came naturally to the touted 2026 pass-catcher.

"USC is a great fit for me -- not just as a player, but around the area and the city as well," he told Rivals.

"The coaches and the staff wanted to build a relationship with not just me, but my family as well," he continued. "As soon as we got on campus, we felt welcomed and had great hospitality. It felt like home."