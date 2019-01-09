THE SITUATION

The Early Signing Period came and went for Rivals250 defensive tackle Quashon Fuller and despite his long-time commitment to Florida State, he passed on making things official with the 'Noles. Fuller said he wanted to take some more time to make sure he was secure in his decision and will instead spend the next few weeks taking official visits in advance of making a final decision in February. Rivals.com recently caught up with Fuller to break down his visit plans as well as why each school is still on his list.

IN HIS WORDS



On why he didn't sign early and what it's been like since: "I didn't want to rush things. I feel like I was going into the whole college thing too fast. People told me that after the early signing day I would get new coaches coming in and I didn't really believe them, but I had like eight offers in like one night. I woke up to a bunch of different messages from coaches, LSU, Oregon, USC, UCLA, teams that I hadn't even been talking to before."

FLORIDA -- Jan. 11-13

"It's my birthday on Jan. 11 and I'll be taking my visit to Florida that weekend. I'm going to go to Florida. They've been very involved. I feel like they're doing a good job recruiting me. They're always hitting my line every week, hitting me up and asking me how things are going, not just about football. I saw the win against Michigan, it was impressive."

LSU -- Jan. 18-20

"I've never been to LSU. This will be my first time going. One of my former teammates, Chris Curry, is there now and he's been hitting my phone talking about how it's amazing and how he loves LSU. I felt like I have an official open so I'm going to take it and see what he's talking about. Chris and I are cool, we have been working out together since I was a freshman."

FLORIDA STATE -- Jan. 25-27

"I told Florida State I decided to not sign early and I felt like if they really want me to be a part of their team they will respect my decision. They respect it and they're just standing by and all they're doing now is just continuing to recruit me." On what they need to do to seal the deal: "I've been up there so much. I just feel like my decision is going to come off of feeling. My mom is a Nole and everyone knows that, but I want to go somewhere where it fits me and I can make my goal and get to the NFL."

ALABAMA -- Feb. 1-3