STOCK UP

A name that came up throughout the week as one of the top performers was Boutte. The LSU Tiger is known for his physicality at the wide receiver position, and he showed that this week, but he also showed the ability to separate against top cornerbacks and to make plays in traffic. Boutte has been ascending up the Rivals.com rankings in recent months, and he is expected to climb more later this month.

Carter is one of the more athletic defensive linemen in the country and it showed all week. He even played some tight end for his team after Theo Johnson went down with a shoulder injury. In the game, he was constantly in the backfield due to size, strength and quickness. At Georgia, he has the ability to play numerous spots across their odd man front defensive line.

Not many, if any created the buzz this week like Dexter. The future Florida Gator really made a strong case for that fifth star. There just aren’t many like him at his size. He is an athletic defensive lineman who will still need to improve his technique and moves off the ball, but he was dominant much of the time with still so much room to grow and improve as a player.

If you wanted to call a guy “The Eraser” for the week, it would likely be Jones. He is a long defensive back with good feet and the ability to play across the secondary at Texas A&M. Jones played under control, he took coaching well and he played at a high level from start to finish. Is he a corner or safety in College Station? That will be for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggie staff to figure out, but we expect Jones to be very good anywhere he lines up.

Manning showed up daily this week. He was smooth in and out of his breaks, he closed on the ball well and he was one of the top cover guys from day one. The four-star committed to Oregon during the game, and this could be one of the top signees for the Ducks when we look back three to four years from now. He has good size, he has great range and he will be ready to compete for playing time early in Eugene.

If the common fan looked out on the field this week, then they may have overlooked Seldon. He is not the biggest defensive back, but if the common fan focused on that position day after day, then they would have seen Seldon making play after play. The Michigan signee is a scrappy, tough defensive back with quick reaction and instincts in coverage. He played the ball all week and stood out day after day.

Williams was on a team with five-star Julian Fleming, and Fleming had a strong week, but when watching the two compete daily, there was not much difference. Williams has made a strong case to move into the Rivals100, and he will be a major topic in the final rankings meetings later this month. The future Clemson Tiger is smooth and just glides across the field. He used his length and body control to make a lot of plays this week.

STOCK DOWN

Ashford surprised many when he signed with Oregon during the Early Signing Period. He was once committed to Ole Miss before the coaching change, and now he is headed to Eugene. In Orlando, he was up and down as a passer. Ashford is a big quarterback with a live arm and mobility, but he will need to improve on his accuracy and touch once he arrives at Oregon. He has the skill and there is a lot to like, but his overall stock dropped some watching him throw consistently this week.

Harris, who announced for Colorado during the All-America game, struggled some throughout the week. He is long and he is athletic, but he still has a lot of developing to do to be ready to make an impact in Boulder. He struggled at the point of attack and against the run much of the week. It will be about development for Harris at Colorado.