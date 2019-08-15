THE LATEST: Class-of-2021 defensive end Tyreak Sapp committed to Florida back in December and has stayed solid since. The four-star prospect has taken some visits, however, and plans to continue to do so. Below, he discusses the strength of his pledge and all the schools he is currently considering.



IN HIS WORDS





ON HOW FLORIDA IS KEEPING HIM COMMITTED:

“I’m keeping myself committed because I love everything about it, but they are cool. They are cool about it. They aren’t saying things like ‘any other school that you like is bad' or saying 'you better not go there.' They are just telling me to keep them in mind all the time.”





ON THE COACH AT FLORIDA WITH WHOM HE’S CLOSEST:

"Coach [Dan] Mullen for sure.”





ON DAN MULLEN:

“He’s a fired-up coach. He’s hilarious. He’s got this winning mentality, too. He hates losing and you can tell.”





ON SCHOOLS HE”S STILL CONSIDERING IN ADDITION TO FLORIDA:

“Clemson and Alabama. Miami is on me, too. We’ll see with that.:







ON SCHOOLS HE’S HOPING TO VISIT:

“Other than Florida, I’m trying to get up to Alabama. I went up to Clemson already, on Memorial Day Weekend, but I want to try to get back up there for sure.”





ON CLEMSON:

“It was nice the first time. I got to talk to the coaches and meet [defensive coordinator Brent] Venables. I walked around the school. That’s a really nice campus.”





ON ALABAMA:



“I’ve been getting contact from them. Mainly, they just really want to see me. They keep trying to get me up there and I’m going to go check it out. There’s mutual interest.”





ON MIAMI:

“They are asking me if I still have interest. That’s all they want to know.”





ON IF HE STILL HAS INTEREST IN UM:

“Yeah, of course. I mean, that’s my home. I’m always gonna listen to Miami and see how things go this year for them.”



