News More News
}
premium-icon
football Edit

Two-star CB picks Army

A.M. Allan
GoBlackKnights.com Recruiting Analyst

Monday afternoon, Charlotte (NC.) Charlotte Christian cornerback Jaylon McClinton reached out to confirm with GoBlackKnights.com that he has officially committed to Army.The Black Knights have now ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}