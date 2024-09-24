Tuesdays with Gorney: Predictions on uncommitted Rivals250 prospects

There will be decommitments, flips and all kinds of surprises leading up to signing day and that’s what makes recruiting so fun and interesting. In today’s Tuesdays With Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at the 13 uncommitted prospects in the Rivals250 and makes a prediction on each one.

Early commitments to Georgia and USC did not last and now Alabama, the Bulldogs and Florida State are the three contenders. This feels like a two-team race between Alabama and Georgia and while there are whispers that the Crimson Tide are guardedly hopeful here, at this time it still feels like Georgia holds the cards for the Manchester, Ga., five-star defensive lineman. Prediction: Georgia

Georgia, Miami and USC are the three front-runners for the five-star defensive tackle from Savannah (Ga.) Christian and while it’s a little befuddling that he hasn’t picked the Bulldogs yet, it still very much feels like Griffin ends up in Athens. It was his dream school and Miami would be the one to watch right now, but Georgia still looks very strong. Prediction: Georgia

After commitments to Alabama and most recently Florida State, Hilson is back on the market and resetting his recruitment. Texas was the runner-up last time and so the Longhorns are definitely a major contender now but watch out for Hilson’s visit to UCF this weekend when the Knights host Colorado. Cocoa, Fla., teammate Jayvan Boggs is already committed there and so that could play a big factor. Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia and others will be in the mix, too. Prediction: Texas

Florida, USC, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan round out the top five for the five-star linebacker but this very much feels like an Irish-Wolverines battle to the end. Owusu-Boateng had a great visit to Michigan over the weekend to see the Wolverines beat USC but his brother went to Notre Dame, he has the longest relationships there and the connection is significant. Prediction: Notre Dame

South Carolina, Ole Miss and Indiana have been the mainstays through the summer and into the fall for Watkins but the list is getting longer as Pitt, Georgia, Syracuse, UNLV, Michigan, Penn State, Florida and others are poking around as well. This one is a tough prediction since he’s already been committed to Texas A&M and Colorado but Watkins has been hyping up the Rebels a lot and so that’s going to be the pick – for now. Prediction: Ole Miss

USC, Texas, Washington and Notre Dame are the standout programs for the four-star linebacker from San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic, who was just in Seattle over the weekend as the Huskies continue to intrigue him. Faraimo also loves the location and opportunities at USC, and he’s been focused on Texas a lot especially after an offseason visit. But Notre Dame is the team to beat. The linebacker tradition and the academic/athletic mix in South Bend might be too hard to turn down. Prediction: Notre Dame

Decision mode continues for the four-star offensive tackle from Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest and it’s basically down to Michigan and Stanford. There seems to be some pushing the outstanding academic/athletic mix out West but Michigan is also a prestigious academic institution and plays a higher level of football so the Wolverines could be the happy medium of both. Babalola isn’t talking much so it’s still hard to tell. Prediction: Michigan

The four-star running back from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County is expected to commit Saturday with Auburn and Florida State as his top two. The feeling heading into his decision – and after multiple visits to both programs – is that the Tigers have pushed way ahead in his recruitment at this point. Both teams are struggling offensively right now so that’s a draw but Auburn has seemed to capture Kromah’s attention most in recent months. Prediction: Auburn

Nebraska has tried incredibly hard and made a great run at Terry but it still seems like Texas is the team to beat for the four-star from San Antonio (Texas) Alamo Heights. The Huskers and Oregon have made this one interesting but it definitely feels like after his latest visit to Austin plus all the Longhorns’ big success this season, Texas has pulled ahead. The four-star is still looking to make a decision relatively soon. Prediction: Texas

After committing to Clemson in January, it looked like Campbell’s recruitment was shut down and over. But then after a big win over NC State this weekend, the four-star defensive end from Durham (N.C.) Southern Durham backed off his pledge to the Tigers which is rare for that program. Tennessee and North Carolina have emerged as two to watch. There seems to be a lot of turmoil going on in Chapel Hill amid rumors coach Mack Brown might have said he was going to resign following a 70-50 loss to James Madison so Tennessee could be the team to watch. Prediction: Tennessee

Florida State and Mississippi State have emerged as the two front-runners in Sparks’ recruitment as interest from Tennessee and other SEC programs has slowed through the summer and into the fall. All the talk in recent weeks is that the Bulldogs are the team to beat for the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School standout and now the Seminoles seem to be poking around more as well but it still looks like Mississippi State – despite its struggles – is the leader. Prediction: Mississippi State

Tennessee, Ole Miss and Kentucky received visits this summer but this recruitment could be trending in one direction and that’s to Knoxville. The four-star receiver from St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter loved his time at Tennessee over the summer and its success early this season can only help. Miller wanted to be committed by the first game of the season and while that didn’t happen (which could mean something else is going on) the Vols still look strong. Prediction: Tennessee