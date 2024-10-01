Tuesdays with Gorney: Curt Cignetti is doing the impossible at Indiana

Curt Cignetti has won everywhere he’s been but many believed when he took the Indiana job that he was a great coach stepping into a nearly impossible situation.

Not counting the shortened COVID season, the Hoosiers had one winning season in the last 15. Two winning seasons in the last 28.

And the Big Ten was adding USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington to only crush the little guy more.

Asked about his recruiting pitch to recruits:

“It’s pretty simple,” Cignetti said early on. “I win. Google me.”

That was met with a collective eye roll. OK, buddy. This isn’t James Madison, Elon or Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

“This is an exciting opportunity at a prestigious university at the top football conference in the country and there is no reason why we can’t be successful, pack the stadium and be a source of pride to the entire university and the town of Bloomington and the state of Indiana,” Cignetti said at his introductory press conference.

“We’re going to change the culture, the mindset, the expectation level and improve the brand of Indiana Hoosier football. There will be no self-imposed limitations on what we can accomplish.”

Everything has already changed.

There was no adjustment period, no phasing in his system, no first-year challenges followed by a slow climb to a winning season and possibly more. Usually, coaches get about three seasons to implement their system and get everything rolling before getting on the hot seat. Cignetti needed like three minutes.

Indiana is 5-0. Indiana went to the Rose Bowl and blitzed UCLA, 42-13. Indiana is coming off a 42-28 victory over Maryland this past weekend. Indiana is outscoring opponents 49-13. Indiana has won five-straight games by double digits for the first time since Theodore Roosevelt was president.

Indiana is ranked No. 23 in this week’s AP Top 25 and enters the weekend as a two-touchdown favorite over Northwestern.

The Hoosiers aren’t winning fluke games. They’re rushing for more than 210 yards per outing with 21 touchdowns and have given up fewer than three yards per carry and three scores. They’re throwing for more than 302 yards per game, giving up about 157.

The schedule gets tougher after Northwestern through October and into early November with Nebraska, Washington, Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State before closing out with rival Purdue but a bowl game seems like a guarantee.

Maybe much more is possible.

“I don’t know what the old Indiana was other than what I watched on tape or maybe look in the record book,” Cignetti said after the Maryland win. “We are what we are and we have a blueprint and a plan and a philosophy of how to play the game. It’s all about people and processes. We have a chance to be a good football team.

“Todd Blackledge said at the end of the UCLA game, ‘This is a good football team.’ You have to prove it every day, every play.”

There are still challenges.