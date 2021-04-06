Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: Washington four-star duo enters portal

The transfer portal never stops grinding. A pair of 2018 four-star wide receivers, Marquis Spiker and Austin Osborne , have officially become available, as Washington reorganizes their receiving corps.

Recruiting: Spiker committed to Washington over USC, UCLA, Oregon and Michigan in mid-March. A junior season visit to Seattle firmly placed the Huskies into the lead, which they never relinquished. Osborne was long-considered a Washington lean when he committed to the Huskies during an unofficial visit during the winter after his junior season.

At Washington: Spiker totaled three receptions for 67 yards while Osborne had one reception in five career games.

Potential landing spots: Spiker has received early interest from a wide variety of programs, with Utah, Houston and Boise State being a few of the FBS programs. Osborne's early interest is mostly from FCS programs, with Hawaii and Western Kentucky being two FBS schools to keep an eye on.

Farrell’s Take: I thought Spiker would be an absolute star at Washington with his size, catch radius and ball skills. He was almost a five star so it's puzzling things haven't worked out. He's a Power Five talent for sure but might step down to Group of Five. Osborne was a Rivals250 kid in the same class with more slot skills than Spiker and he's also a talent so I would expect Group of Five interest at the very least.

Impact Meters: Spiker 7.5 out of 10, Osborne 7.1 out of 10