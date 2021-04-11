Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: Washington adds Giles Jackson

The transfer portal never stops moving. Washington added a new weapon when Michigan transfer wide receiver Giles Jackson , who is also an explosive kickoff and punt returner, committed to the Huskies.

Recruiting: While holding more than a dozen offers, Jackson focused his process on Michigan, USC and Oregon before committing to the Wolverines early during his senior season.

With the Wolverines: As a true freshman in 2019, Jackson had nine receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown. In 2020 he totaled 15 receptions for 167 yards. He also returned kickoffs during both of his seasons in Ann Arbor and returned five punts in 2020.

Farrell's Take: Jackson was a speedster out of California and a very good get for Michigan away from some west coast powers. Built like a running back, he's thick and strong but not the longest receiver. His ability in the return game is an addition to his skillset and is one of the reasons Washington wanted him so badly. He wants to prove he can be a downfield threat and not just a gadget guy and return man so expect big things for him in Washington with their receiver losses.



Impact Rating: 7.6 out of 10