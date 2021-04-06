Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: Warner goes from Nebraska to Kansas State

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. The transfer portal never stops churning. On Monday, Nebraska transfer wide receiver Kade Warner decided to continue his collegiate career at Kansas State. TRANSFER PORTAL MESSAGE BOARD

Warner totaled 30 receptions at Nebraska (Nate Clouse)

Recruiting: Warner walked on with Nebraska and earned a scholarship by the time he was a redshirt junior. At Nebraska: Warner totaled 30 receptions for 236 yards with the Huskers. He was one of the team captains during the 2020 season. Farrell’s Take: Warner's leadership in the locker room and on the field was more valuable than his contributions in Lincoln which were limited. He was a guy who inspired others with his hard work. He has good hands and is a solid route runner but he won't run away from anyone. But Kansas State likes him as a steady and reliable option and a depth guy in their wide receiver room. He's proven he can play at the Power Five level however limited. Impact Meter: 3.8 out of 10

