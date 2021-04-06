Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: Warner goes from Nebraska to Kansas State

Transfer Tracker: Warner goes from Nebraska to Kansas State
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
The transfer portal never stops churning. On Monday, Nebraska transfer wide receiver Kade Warner decided to continue his collegiate career at Kansas State.
Recruiting: Warner walked on with Nebraska and earned a scholarship by the time he was a redshirt junior.
At Nebraska: Warner totaled 30 receptions for 236 yards with the Huskers. He was one of the team captains during the 2020 season.
Farrell’s Take: Warner's leadership in the locker room and on the field was more valuable than his contributions in Lincoln which were limited. He was a guy who inspired others with his hard work. He has good hands and is a solid route runner but he won't run away from anyone. But Kansas State likes him as a steady and reliable option and a depth guy in their wide receiver room. He's proven he can play at the Power Five level however limited.
Impact Meter: 3.8 out of 10
IMPACT METER
The Transfer Portal continues to change the way college football programs recruit and manage their rosters so we here at Rivals.com continue to evolve our coverage. Each time a player of note enters the portal, we will examine their potential impact on the college football landscape and assign an impact rating, both when they enter the portal and when they choose a destination. The scale is from 1-10 and the description below explains the scoring scale.
1.1-4.0 — Not a big impact expected, likely a non-starter and down the bench depth player.
4.1- 6.0 — A solid impact can be expected in the right scenario and has the potential to battle for a starting job.
6.1-9.0. — A high impact player who won’t change a program but will certainly be a very good contributor and starter.
9.1- 9.9 — A very high impact player who should start the moment he steps on the field and will change the outlook of a program immediately.
10 — A franchise transfer who has a chance to be an All American and one of the elite players in college football.