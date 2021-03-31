Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: USC adds a new offensive weapon

Transfer Tracker: USC adds a new offensive weapon
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
The transfer portal never stops moving. On Tuesday night, USC added a new offensive weapon when Memphis transfer wide receiver Tahj Washington, a freshman All-American in 2020, committed to the Trojans.
Recruiting: Washington had a top six of Memphis, Kansas, Tulsa, Tulane, Louisiana and Southern Miss before committing to the Tigers in mid-December.
At Memphis: After grabbing three receptions for 32 yards in his redshirt first season, Washington exploded onto the scene in 2020 with 43 receptions for 743 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 17.3 yards per reception last season.
Farrell’s Take: Washington was an undersized kid out of high school with good speed but not a lot of interest because he was about 160 pounds soaking wet. Now a bit bigger and having shown he can put up numbers in college USC jumped in and closed the deal on the slot receiver who will compliment the current weapons they have with his elusiveness and change of direction. This is a great addition.
Impact Meter: 8.5 out of 10
IMPACT METER
The Transfer Portal continues to change the way college football programs recruit and manage their rosters so we here at Rivals.com continue to evolve our coverage. Each time a player of note enters the portal, we will examine their potential impact on the college football landscape and assign an impact rating, both when they enter the portal and when they choose a destination. The scale is from 1-10 and the description below explains the scoring scale.
1.1-4.0 — Not a big impact expected, likely a non-starter and down the bench depth player.
4.1- 6.0 — A solid impact can be expected in the right scenario and has the potential to battle for a starting job.
6.1-9.0. — A high impact player who won’t change a program but will certainly be a very good contributor and starter.
9.1- 9.9 — A very high impact player who should start the moment he steps on the field and will change the outlook of a program immediately.
10 — A franchise transfer who has a chance to be an All American and one of the elite players in college football.