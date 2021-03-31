Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: USC adds a new offensive weapon

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. The transfer portal never stops moving. On Tuesday night, USC added a new offensive weapon when Memphis transfer wide receiver Tahj Washington, a freshman All-American in 2020, committed to the Trojans.

Washington had six receiving touchdowns in 2020 (gotigersgo)

Recruiting: Washington had a top six of Memphis, Kansas, Tulsa, Tulane, Louisiana and Southern Miss before committing to the Tigers in mid-December. At Memphis: After grabbing three receptions for 32 yards in his redshirt first season, Washington exploded onto the scene in 2020 with 43 receptions for 743 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 17.3 yards per reception last season. Farrell’s Take: Washington was an undersized kid out of high school with good speed but not a lot of interest because he was about 160 pounds soaking wet. Now a bit bigger and having shown he can put up numbers in college USC jumped in and closed the deal on the slot receiver who will compliment the current weapons they have with his elusiveness and change of direction. This is a great addition. Impact Meter: 8.5 out of 10