Rivals.com

The Transfer Portal has changed the landscape of college football. So at Rivals we bring you the Transfer Tracker, where we analyze players entering the portal and rate them on what kind of impact they could make at their new home. Next up in the tracker: UCLA quarterback Austin Burton.

TRANSFER TRACKER CENTRAL

***** CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State *****

AS A RECRUIT

Burton started his career in the Northeast and initially made a commitment to nearby Boston College during the summer following his junior year. But that pledge didn't last for long as he flipped to UCLA a little more than a month later. Burton finished up his high school career in Florida, playing his senior season in the Orlando area.



AT UCLA

Burton spent his first two seasons with the Bruins as a backup and didn't appear in a game. That changed in 2019, when he saw time in six games, including a start against Oregon State. Burton was effective as a replacement for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, throwing for 365 yards and a touchdown while also completing nearly 69 percent of his passes. He also rushed 23 times for 100 yards and a touchdown.



POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS

It's tough to say where Burton might end up, especially because the coaches that recruited him to UCLA are no longer in college football. Burton's effective play in 2019 might make him an attractive candidate to a number of schools in need of a quarterback.



FARRELL'S TAKE

"Burton was a solid prospect out of high school who wasn’t heavily recruited because he wasn’t in a high talent area but he was accurate and efficient. At UCLA he was solid and showed signs of potential and the ability to move around a bit. I’m not sure if he’s a Power Five kid or not but he could be a solid Group of Five addition for someone. He’s a smart kid and picks things up quickly." – National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell Impact Rating: 5.3 out of 10

IMPACT METER