Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: UCF adds explosive WKU DE

Transfer Tracker: UCF adds explosive WKU DE
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
The transfer portal never stops grinding. Western Kentucky defensive lineman Ricky Barber Jr. did not spend too long in the portal with a commitment coming on Wednesday to UCF.
Recruiting: After also receiving offers from Purdue, Indiana, Cincinnati, Yale and Eastern Kentucky, Barber committed to Western Kentucky during his senior season.
At Western Kentucky: As a true freshman, Barber redshirted, but played in four games and totaled seven tackles and one sack. In 2020, Barber started all 12 games for the Hilltoppers, finishing with 51 tackles, six tackles for a loss and four sacks. He earned several freshman All-American honors after the season.
Farrell’s Take: Barber has been an outstanding player in his short time at Western Kentucky and has played well beyond expectations. He’s active with a great motor and he can push the pocket as well as chase down. UCF has been on fire in the portal and this is one of their better gets.
Impact Meter: 7.9 out of 10
