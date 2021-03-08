Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: Northwestern adds MAC RB

Transfer Tracker: Northwestern adds MAC RB
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
The transfer portal never stops, here are some thoughts on Andrew Clair's commitment to Northwestern.
*****
*****
Recruiting: Iowa was considered the favorite for Clair, but he committed to Bowling Green during the summer leading up to his senior season. He held several other MAC offers at that time.
At Bowling Green: In 30 career games with the Falcons, Clair rushed for 1,937 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 44 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns.
Farrell's Take: Clair is an excellent all purpose back who will fit into Northwestern's system very well as a guy who can get some yardage but also catch some passes and make people miss. He's played at a high enough level where the transition won't be an issue for him and I expect a solid impact.
Impact Rating: 7.3 out of 10 (meter below)
