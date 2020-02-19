Rivals.com

The Transfer Portal has changed the landscape of college football. So at Rivals we bring you the Transfer Tracker, where we analyze players entering the portal and rate them on what kind of impact they could make at their new home. Next up in the tracker: N.C. State offensive lineman Joshua Fedd-Jackson

AS A RECRUIT

Fedd-Jackson's recruitment came down to Illinois, Pittsburgh and N.C. State and it wasn't until a visit to Raleigh just a few weeks before Signing Day that he made the call to commit to the Wolfpack.

AT N.C. STATE

After logging 122 snaps as a reserve in 2017, Fedd-Jackson came into his own as a sophomore in 2018. That season he played 697 total snaps and excelled as a pass blocker, allowing just one sack in 385 pass blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

In 2019, Fedd-Jackson rounded his game out even further and actually graded out better as a run-blocker while starting 11 games and playing 881 total snaps. Fedd-Jackson's decision to enter the portal came as a surprise to many and he has yet to comment publicly about it. Fedd-Jackson will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS

One obvious connection to Fedd-Jackson is Louisville, where former Wolfpack offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford is now the Cardinals offensive coordinator. Rutgers has also been mentioned as a possibility thanks to Fedd-Jackson's New Jersey roots. He will be in high demand as well, especially if he is able to graduate this spring.

FARRELL'S TAKE

“Fedd-Jackson is going to be an important transfer and he was a nasty, strong and physical run blocker out of high school and has taken that to the next level in college. He’s one of the best road graders in Power Five football and a ton of teams will want to plug him in at guard , especially if he is eligible immediately as a grad transfer. Whoever gets him is getting a starting caliber player." -- National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell Impact Rating: 9.3 out of 10

The highest-graded ACC interior OL pic.twitter.com/QzTt3EA7MR — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 10, 2020

IMPACT METER