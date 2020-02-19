Transfer Tracker: N.C. State OL Joshua Fedd-Jackson enters portal
Next up in the tracker: N.C. State offensive lineman Joshua Fedd-Jackson
AS A RECRUIT
Fedd-Jackson's recruitment came down to Illinois, Pittsburgh and N.C. State and it wasn't until a visit to Raleigh just a few weeks before Signing Day that he made the call to commit to the Wolfpack.
AT N.C. STATE
After logging 122 snaps as a reserve in 2017, Fedd-Jackson came into his own as a sophomore in 2018. That season he played 697 total snaps and excelled as a pass blocker, allowing just one sack in 385 pass blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus.
In 2019, Fedd-Jackson rounded his game out even further and actually graded out better as a run-blocker while starting 11 games and playing 881 total snaps. Fedd-Jackson's decision to enter the portal came as a surprise to many and he has yet to comment publicly about it. Fedd-Jackson will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school.
POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS
One obvious connection to Fedd-Jackson is Louisville, where former Wolfpack offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford is now the Cardinals offensive coordinator. Rutgers has also been mentioned as a possibility thanks to Fedd-Jackson's New Jersey roots. He will be in high demand as well, especially if he is able to graduate this spring.
FARRELL'S TAKE
“Fedd-Jackson is going to be an important transfer and he was a nasty, strong and physical run blocker out of high school and has taken that to the next level in college. He’s one of the best road graders in Power Five football and a ton of teams will want to plug him in at guard , especially if he is eligible immediately as a grad transfer. Whoever gets him is getting a starting caliber player." -- National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell
Impact Rating: 9.3 out of 10
IMPACT METER
The Transfer Portal continues to change the way college football programs recruit and mange their rosters so we here at Rivals.com continue to evolve our coverage. Each time a player of note enters the portal, we will examine their potential impact on the college football landscape and assign an impact rating, both when they enter the portal and when they choose a destination. The scale is from 1-10 and the description below explains the scoring scale.
1.1-4.0 — Not a big impact expected, likely a non-starter and down the bench depth player.
4.1- 6.0 — A solid impact can be expected in the right scenario and has the potential to battle for a starting job.
6.1-9.0. — A high impact player who won’t change a program but will certainly be a very good contributor and starter.
9.1- 9.9 — A very high impact player who should start the moment he steps on the field and will change the outlook of a program immediately.
10 — A franchise transfer who has a chance to be an All American and one of the elite players in college football.