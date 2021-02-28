Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: LB looking for home

Former Penn State linebacker Lance Dixon was thought to be a lock for Michigan when the Wolverines hired his old high school coach. However, other teams are pursuing him harder.

Recruiting: After taking numerous visits to Penn State, including an official one, Dixon committed to the Nittany Lions. His only other official visit was to Wisconsin, but he also considered Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.

With the Nittany Lions: Dixon made 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL, and a forced fumble in 2020 following a true freshman campaign in 2019 in which he played in three games and had two tackles.

Potential landing spots: Dixon is considering West Virginia, Michigan State, TCU and Temple right now. Michigan hasn't been in contact aside from his old high coach Ron Bellamy so his focus is elsewhere.

Farrell’s Take: Dixon is a talented kid who was expected to have a bigger role this past season with Micah Parsons opting out but he didn't have a productive year overall. He's more of a natural SAM linebacker to me and struggled at times at Will. He's at his best attacking the football and line of scrimmage and can make plays in the backfield with his anticipation. He's a Power Five talent and will likely land there although Temple isn't a bad fit at the Group of Five level.

Impact Rating: 6.6 out of 10