Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: FCS DT Ridgeway blowing up

The transfer portal never stops grinding. Since his entry into the portal on Monday, Illinois State defensive tackle John Ridgeway has picked up offers from Big Ten, SEC, PAC 12 and Big 12 programs, with plenty more close to joining the chase.

Farrell’s Take: Talk about an FCS star, Ridgeway has gone from barely recruited to getting offers from some major programs at defensive tackle. He's become the most popular FCS player in the portal I've seen so I took a looksee as best I could at some of his work at Illinois State and he's beyond active for a big lineman. The jump to Power Five will be a big one but he has great potential.

At Illinois State: Ridgeway redshirted as a true freshman in 2017, at which time he made the move from the offensive line to the defensive line. He earned freshman All-American honors in 2018 with 30 tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack, had his best statistical season in 2019 with 50 tackles, three tackles for a loss and one forced fumble and in four games this spring he finished with 22 tackles, three tackles for a loss and an interception.

