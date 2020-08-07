Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: Ex-USC TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe to Illinois

The Transfer Portal has changed the landscape of college football. So at Rivals we bring you the Transfer Tracker, where we analyze players entering the portal and rate them on what kind of impact they could make at their new home. Next up in the tracker: USC tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe, who is now headed to Illinois. TRANSFER TRACKER CENTRAL

AS A RECRUIT

Imatorbhebhe had a pretty unique recruitment, first committing to Missouri, only to have a change of heart and later ended up committing and signing with Florida. He would never suit up for the Gators, though, electing to transfer to join his brother Josh, a member of the 2016 class, at USC.

AT USC

Imatorbhebhe had a star-crossed career with the Trojans, breaking into the lineup in 2016 and catching 17 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns. Most expected Imatorbhebhe to be a star in 2017, but that's when injuries began to derail his career. He finished that season with eight catches for 144 yards. That would be the last time he would suit up for the Trojans as he missed all of 2018 and 2019 with injuries. After being granted a sixth year of eligibility, Imatorbhehe entered the transfer portal and quickly landed at Illinois. It will be the second transfer to reunite him with his brother Josh, who transferred from USC to Illinois last offseason and had a breakout year in 2019.

FARRELL'S TAKE

"His brother Josh transferred to Illinois and had a terrific season and impact last year but this is a different story. Illinois has some depth at tight end and Daniel hasn’t played for the last couple of years due to injury. He was a talented pass catcher out of high school and during his early time at USC but I expect his impact to be limited. Luke Ford should be the man and Daniel Barker is there as well.” -- National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell Impact Rating: 3.8 out of 10

IMPACT METER