Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: Colorado adds Hawkeyes' lineman

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. The transfer portal never stops grinding. Colorado added an important part to their offensive line over the weekend when Iowa transfer Noah Fenske committed to the Buffs.

Fenske played in one game during the 2020 season

Recruiting: Fenske received his offer from Iowa in February after his junior season and committed to the Hawkeyes less than a month later. At the time of his commitment he also held offers from North Dakota and South Dakota State. With Hawkeyes: Fenske redshirted in 2019. He then appeared in one game, against Minnesota, during the 2020 season. Fenske has four seasons of eligibility remaining. Farrell’s Take: Fenske was a home state kid Iowa liked but he didn't have a ton of other options as a reagional recruit who lacked great athleticism and bend. However, with another FBS Power Five team taking a shot at him it's clear he has the skills and potential to be a solid contributor.

Impact Meter: 4.7 out of 10

