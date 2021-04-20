Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: Colorado adds Hawkeyes' lineman

Transfer Tracker: Colorado adds Hawkeyes' lineman
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
The transfer portal never stops grinding. Colorado added an important part to their offensive line over the weekend when Iowa transfer Noah Fenske committed to the Buffs.
Recruiting: Fenske received his offer from Iowa in February after his junior season and committed to the Hawkeyes less than a month later. At the time of his commitment he also held offers from North Dakota and South Dakota State.
With Hawkeyes: Fenske redshirted in 2019. He then appeared in one game, against Minnesota, during the 2020 season. Fenske has four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Farrell’s Take: Fenske was a home state kid Iowa liked but he didn't have a ton of other options as a reagional recruit who lacked great athleticism and bend. However, with another FBS Power Five team taking a shot at him it's clear he has the skills and potential to be a solid contributor.
Impact Meter: 4.7 out of 10
The Transfer Portal continues to change the way college football programs recruit and manage their rosters so we here at Rivals.com continue to evolve our coverage. Each time a player of note enters the portal, we will examine their potential impact on the college football landscape and assign an impact rating, both when they enter the portal and when they choose a destination. The scale is from 1-10 and the description below explains the scoring scale.
1.1-4.0 — Not a big impact expected, likely a non-starter and down the bench depth player.
4.1- 6.0 — A solid impact can be expected in the right scenario and has the potential to battle for a starting job.
6.1-9.0. — A high impact player who won’t change a program but will certainly be a very good contributor and starter.
9.1- 9.9 — A very high impact player who should start the moment he steps on the field and will change the outlook of a program immediately.
10 — A franchise transfer who has a chance to be an All American and one of the elite players in college football.