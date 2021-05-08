Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: Bama wins battle for To'oto'o

The transfer portal never stops grinding. After several weeks of intense rumors, Alabama was finally able to seal the deal with the addition of Tennessee transfer linebacker Henry To'oto'o

Recruiting: To'oto'o committed to Tennessee over Washington, Alabama and several others on Signing Day in 2019.

As a Vol: To'oto'o made an immediate impact for the Vols, starting in 22 of 23 games he played while recording 140 tackles, including 12.5 for loss. While To'oto'o has been productive from a raw stats perspective, his Pro Football Focus grades were 59.8 in 2019 and 51.7 in 2020, both considered below average.

Farrell’s Take: To’oto’o has been very solid for the Vols and was an early impact guy and starter who hit the SEC ground running. He can read and diagnose and run plays down and is a likely starter for Alabama. He was clearly coveted by Nick Saban and the staff and they stayed patient through the many twists and turns of this process. This recruitment was all over the map but the bottom line is that 'Bama ended up with a key piece on a defense that could use a tackler like To'oto'o and his impact should be immediate. Now we have to see what the SEC says about transferring within conferences.

Impact Meter: 8.7 out of 10