Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: 2020 5-star enters the portal

The transfer portal never stops grinding> On Monday, Notre Dam e wide receiver Jordan Johnson , a 2020 five-star, made it official when he entered the portal.

Recruiting: Johnson committed to Notre Dame during his spring official visit to South Bend. Missouri, USC, Texas A&M and Florida were also considered when he made his decision.

At Notre Dame: Johnson played in two games during his true freshman season in 2020, but did not have a reception.

Potential landing spots: As would be expected, Johnson has been very busy since entering the portal. Just a few of the schools making a strong push are Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah, Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa State, Florida State, Kentucky and Miami.

Farrell’s Take: Johnson is a major talent and Notre Dame fans have to be upset about this as they were clamoring for him to get more playing time last season as the Notre Dame offense struggled at times in the passing game. Missouri would be the team to look at here but I thought that for Jameson Williams from Ohio State and he went off to Alabama. Johnson was quiet throughout the recruiting process so he will be hard to gauge here as well but whoever gets him gets amazing upside.

Impact Meter: 9.2 out of 10