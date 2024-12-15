Top performers from Louisiana high school state championships

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- The Louisiana high school football season came to a riveting finish in the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans over the weekend as eight champions were crowned and prospects from around the state stepped up in their final games of the season. The Boot is regularly loaded with future Saturday stars, and in this case, future Sunday standouts as well. Several Power 4-caliber recruits turned in strong performances in the Dome. Rivals was on-hand for all three days of action. Here are the top 10 performers from championship weekend headlined by Rivals MVP four-star LSU DL commit Richard Anderson

FOUR-STAR DL RICHARD ANDERSON - LSU COMMIT

Richard Anderson put forth a dominant performance working inside in the trenches helping to slow down a rushing attack that's been unsolvable for nearly four months of the season. Anderson, the No. 8 ranked defensive tackle in the Rivals250, came through with 7 tackles, including 6 TFL, a sack, and topped off a safety -- in addition to occupying multiple blockers on a play-to-play basis. Anderson’s impact on the game was worthy of Most Outstanding Player consideration. The four-star LSU commitment from New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr is a force up front capable of causing havoc at 6-foot-4 and 315-plus pounds. Anderson is immensely powerful and bouncy and came away with several splash plays behind the line of scrimmage to impact this game's outcome.

FIVE-STAR QB ELIJAH HAVEN

Elijah Haven has taken a massive leap forward from his freshman to sophomore season, and in the process anchored Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham to the state championship game and eclipsed 100 touchdowns, etching his name in the program's record books. The five-star quarterback from The Boot completed 25-of-37 (68 percent) passes for 300 yards with 2 TD in his first state title game appearance. He also carried the rock 32 times for 153 yards for 2 TD. Haven completed 9 of his first 10 passes making big-time throws in the middle of the field with anticipation and arm strength to attack vertically downfield, including a controversial Hail Mary in the waning seconds of the first half. The 2027 passer was superb at maneuvering within the pocket, extending plays, and improvising outside of structure. At 6-foot-5 and 200-plus pounds, Haven evades pressure at a high clip and maintains accuracy on his throws under duress. He also has the frame to break tackles and extend runs.

FOUR-STAR WR JACOB WASHINGTON - MICHIGAN SIGNEE

Jacob Washington broke through with his best game of his senior season at Marrero (La.) Shaw on the biggest stage to date. The Michigan signee came through with 8 receptions for 105 yards and 2 TD on 11 targets. The four-star WR piled up seven of his eight catches in the first half -- separating at a high clip, making plays in the open field, and operating smoothly outside the numbers. Washington's first touchdown came in the final seconds of the first half -- and his second iced the victory in the fourth quarter. The future Wolverine also came through with plus blocking in the run game and finished with Most Outstanding Player honors.

FOUR-STAR WR TARON FRANCIS - LSU SIGNEE

TaRon Francis capped a productive four-year run at New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr with a state championship. The blue-chipper came through with 3 catches for 66 yards on 3 targets, including 2 TD, and finished with 91 all-purpose yards. Francis was able to easily generate separation downfield, and at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, the LSU signee is able to make big-time contested receptions in the red zone. He's sure-handed and a big, physical receiver capable of game-altering plays on the perimeter. Francis boasts major upside.

FOUR-STAR RB JASPER PARKER - MICHIGAN SIGNEE

Jasper Parker is going to add another layer of physicality to the Michigan backfield. The four-star running back from Lousiana turned 19 carries into 174 yards and a TD -- averaging north of 9 yards per carry. Parker's 62-yard TD run in the third quarter put Marrero (La.) Shaw on top late. The 6-foot-2, 200-plus pounder barreled downhill through a host of defenders; his tough running style is tone-setting and demands the attention of opposing defenses. The Wolverines signee is a workhorse with good hands and quick feet. Playing through an ankle injury, Parker was hard to corral once he got some steam behind him.

FOUR-STAR ATH BRAYLON CALAIS

Braylon Calais saw action at multiple positions showcasing different areas of his skill set in Cecilia's (La.) triumphant title game victory. The top-100 ATH saw snaps at running back, receiver, and linebacker -- in addition to return duties -- to the tune of 192 all-purpose yardage (52 rushing, 36 receiving, 88 KOR yardage). Calais returned his first kickoff of the game to the house as the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder flashed his elusiveness in the open field and his ability to change direction seamlessly. After a spring evaluation of Calais, there was plenty of evidence of his upside at receiver. He was equally as impressive toting the rock out of the backfield and working in the box at linebacker. His speed translates to both sides of the ball and he takes direct paths to the ball.

THREE-STAR DE DK MAYS - HOUSTON SIGNEE

DK Mays battled a wrist injury for the first half of the season and played his best football down the stretch, including in Baton Rouge (La.) Central's championship game. The Houston signee filled the box score with 2 tackles, 2 quarterback hits, and 2 fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder also batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage and helped set the edge against the run at a high clip.

FOUR-STAR SAF AIDEN HALL - LSU COMMIT

Aiden Hall is a difference-maker in the secondary. Hall saw snaps at free safety and in the nickel and came up with the first big play on the first pass attempt of the game in man coverage housing an interception. Hall's first-quarter pick-6 was complemented by a handful of tackles made and a pass defended on fourth down defending the middle of the field in the slot. The LSU commit has outstanding range and is a plus tackler in the open field.

FOUR-STAR RB JT LINDSEY - LSU SIGNEE

JT Lindsey put forth a senior season for the record books at Alexandria (La.) Senior High. The LSU signee amassed almost 2,800 yards from scrimmage this year, including 127 yards rushing in the Dome on Saturday averaging north of 5 YPC. At 6-feet and 185 pounds, Lindsey can accelerate at a rapid clip and hits the next gear almost immediately. The speedster from Central Louisiana is a threat to score from anywhere on the field, and even in his quietest game of the fall, eclipsed the 100-yard mark with some eye-catching runs. He’s a slasher with home-run ability and a physical touch to his running style.

WR KEITHON WOMACK