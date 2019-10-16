Top DE Quintin Somerville blown away by LSU
Quintin Somerville was told a little about what an LSU gameday would be like but until he was in Baton Rouge, there was no way he could prepare.After being in town for the Florida-LSU game last wee...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news