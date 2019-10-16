News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-16 10:41:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Top DE Quintin Somerville blown away by LSU

Quintin Somerville
Quintin Somerville
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Quintin Somerville was told a little about what an LSU gameday would be like but until he was in Baton Rouge, there was no way he could prepare.After being in town for the Florida-LSU game last wee...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}