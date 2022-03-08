Top 2024 QB DJ Lagway talks LSU visit
THE STORYLINE DJ Lagway is one of the top 2024 quarterbacks nationally and he has seen his recruitment get much busier in recent months. He has also become something of a battleground prospect for ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news