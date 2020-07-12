LSU has been churning out NFL linebackers for years and they have landed their next great one in Greg Penn . The top 100 prospect out of Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha chose the Tigers over Maryland and South Carolina . He broke down his decision here.

“They have a great track record of getting linebackers to the league,” Penn said. “Coach Pelini and I really have a great relationship. Over the last couple of months our relationship has really gone to the next level and I just feel comfortable there. I could really just see myself playing in that stadium when I went to that Florida game. I really got chills and I knew that's where I wanted to go.

“Coach Pelini is coming in from Youngstown State,” he said. “LSU ran the 3-4 last year and this year they're going to be playing the 4-3 and both of us think that fits me personally. At the school I'm at now we run that defense so I'm comfortable with that. He sees big things in me and I really can't wait to play for him.

“The whole atmosphere there made me feel comfortable,” said Penn. “Touring the campus was great. I loved Baton Rouge and I liked it down there in Louisiana and the food is great.

“Coach O always talks about how the defensive linemen take up blocks for me so I can fly around and make plays,” he said. “He and I always talk about how I'm going to try some crawfish when I'm down there for my official visit.”