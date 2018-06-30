After letting it settle in, Toomer made his decision this week.

He took a visit to Palo Alto less than two weeks ago, he picked up an offer while there and he left feeling like that could be his future home.

Nicolas Toomer is a versatile athlete out of Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek who has an impressive list of Power 5 offers, but he has committed to the Stanford Cardinal .

"I’ve been a Stanford fan for a long time, so as soon as they offered me I considered them as a top priority," said Toomer. "I visited on the June 19 and received the offer the same day. I really decided Stanford was for me a few days after the visit.

"I did a lot of research on the academic and athletic aspects of the school and they matched up with all my collegiate goals.

"I chose Stanford because of the academic prestige, the winning tradition that Stanford has, and the beautiful location of the school.

“When I was there on my visit, I liked how the coaches interacted with us at the camp. I liked the fact that at Stanford, football does not limit what major you can pick.

“Also I liked the fact that the coaches all have prior experiences in winning programs and they know how to win football games.

"The three schools that were close behind were Indiana, Vanderbilt and Northwestern.

"The main coach I talk to is coach Anderson. We’ve been in contact since about late March when he came up to the school. I feel like our relationship is really good I like that he is very up front and honest in the recruiting process.

"I told coach Anderson about my decision on Thursday the 28th and I told coach David Shaw Friday the 29th. Both of them showed a lot of excitement for me.

"I will probably still take a few other visits but I am 100% committed to Stanford. I feel that’s the best place for me at this time."