Rivals.com - TJ Lewis to Louisville: "I saw I fit perfect into their team"

He committed to the Cardinals over UCF and it came down to his connection to the coaches and how he fit into the offense.

THE SITUATION: On July 4, Brunswick (Ga.) Glynn Academy quarterback TJ Lewis cut his list to five. Less than a month later, the 6-foot-4, 180-pounder is down to one — Louisville .

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "It came down to UCF or Louisville and I picked Louisville," said Lewis. "The great coaching staff, how it is not too far from home, and the great education I could get are big reasons why I chose Louisville.

"It was also all about the relationship with the coaches. It wasn’t just one coach involved — all of them were. My parents always told me, every time we got off the phone with them, their words were genuine and we could tell they loved me.

"I felt it was the right time to commit because I will be going into my senior year and through this pandemic, there were a lot of players committing and getting it out the way. I wanted to not wait too long and go ahead and commit to where I know I belong.

"I would always tell them I would commit soon, then a day ago (Wednesday), I told them I was ready to be a Cardinal. I told coach Ponce, the quarterback coach first. When the coaches found out, they were hyped about it. I could tell it let a big weight off their shoulders knowing I was joining them.

"They want me to play quarterback first and since I got the offer, I always knew I fit well into the program. I think I fit perfect [in the offense] with my explosiveness. They like that at the quarterback position and also knowing how to deliver a ball.

"I have actually taken a visit to see the facilities, but I have visited and seen the school since that is the only way we can do things right now. I have done many Zoom calls and stuff like that from the start. Those did factor into my decision. Once I saw all the plays and how I can take myself there, I saw I fit perfect into their team."