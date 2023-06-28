Joseph McVay emerged as one of the best players in Arkansas and a coveted wide receiver recruit in the Mid-South region. The high three-star prospect out of Earle (Ark.) compiled major offers from programs like Penn State, South Carolina, and Texas A&M in his recruitment.

But it is Vanderbilt that has won out for his pledge. The Commodores prioritized the Natural State pass catcher, and those relationships ultimately helped the SEC program land one of their top targets.

"Vandy has been on me since the jump," McVay told Rivals.com about his decision to commit to the Commodores. "Going on my first unofficial visit there helped me see the type of atmosphere that I would be getting into."

A three-star athlete that also competes in basketball and track, McVay turned in a strong junior campaign on the gridiron. He went for 1,573 yards and a whopping 22 touchdowns on 69 receptions last season.

McVay averaged 22 yards per reception and also showed off his ball skills in the secondary on the defensive side of the ball as he played all over the field. Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff made it known that they wanted him in their class.

"It was easy to connect with the coaching staff and build strong relationships," McVay said of the Commodores.

Vanderbilt also presented intriguing selling points off the field that impressed McVay in his recruitment. Specifically, the city of Nashville and the opportunities that could be had with a degree from the school.

"I was very impressed with Nashville. It's the number one travel destination in the world, so that tells you a lot," said McVay. "There's no place else where you get to play in the best conference in the SEC and also get a Vanderbilt degree."

The newest Vanderbilt pledge is the latest in an impressive receiver corps that wide receivers coach Alex Bailey is building in Nashville. McVay joins fellow 5.7 three-stars Markeis Barrett and Dorian Williams in the class.

"I'm coming in to play and help rebuild this team," McVay said.

