SAN ANTONIO- Indianapolis, Ind. Cathedral QB Danny O'Neil arrived for the National Underclassmen Combine fresh off of receiving his latest offer from Colorado. The three-star signal caller then went on to show why 11 schools have already extended scholarship offers via a strong performance at the combine where he was named a top performer and arguably had the best performance by a quarterback at the event.

Prior to lacing up the cleats for his impressive combine showing, O'Neil sat down with Rivals to break down his offer from Colorado and discuss the latest in his recruitment.