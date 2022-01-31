Three-star Florida LB London Hall talks Temple commitment

Putting the game tape on the screen, defensive coordinators love watching players with London Hall’s talents. After playing corner early in his high school career, Hall added the muscle but kept the DB skills while adding extra force in the box for Florida’s Clearwater Central Catholic. The ability to play anywhere in the box and cover slots, tight ends and running backs has added “Mr. Versatility” to Temple’s 2022 recruiting class.

A one-time heavy lean to Nebraska, Temple came in at the last moment with the right pitch offering Hall on Jan. 25. The offer turned into a weekend visit with a commitment. Hall spoke of the whirlwind pairing.

“Temple came in recently, they have been more than family to me since then,” Hall said.

Details were given to the visit that won him over.

“I had a great visit,” Hall stated. “I had so much fun. It was a good visit. Their facilities are nice, and the coaching staff is amazing. They are like a family, the players, coaches and everyone. They are building up at Temple. It will be good.”

Hall continued on the experiences, “Everyone, all the players were saying the same things, they didn’t have a good year last year (3-9). I was asking individual players how it is there now with the new staff. They said the new coaches are there for them giving them tools to succeed. They have changed the nutrition and food program and are making efforts to help them. All the players talked about how the coaches are helping and doing more for them.”

Owl fans are finding out on Monday, but the actual commitment took place on Saturday during his official visit.

“I told coach (Chris) Wiesehan (OL) and coach (Chris) Woods (ILB) I think I am ready to commit,” Hall said. “We were coming out of a restaurant, I thought it was time. Head coach Stan Drayton was in the car, he gave me a big hug. All the coaches, they were all honking the horns and happy. They showed a lot of love.”

Once on campus, Hall’s versatility will be utilized in the box.

“They see me playing a lot of position, Will, on the outside, and as a hybrid,” Hall said. “They see me playing a lot of positions. If you play more positions, that is easier access to playing time. I can be the next man up at each position. It is always good to play more than one position. I am athletic and big enough to play and cover with my DB background.”

Hall closed the interview with last thoughts looking ahead to the future.

“I feel like it will be a good year next year,” Hall stated. “We are building something. We have a better coaching staff, and the players are buying in; I can tell. I am ready to come and help and get this thing going. I am ready to work.”