LSU has gone into the Dallas-Fort Worth area and snagged a commitment on the defensive line.

Mansfield (Texas) Timberview three-star defensive tackle Dilan Battle announced his pledge to the Tigers on Monday afternoon.

Battle, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds talked with Rivals about his decision to commit.

He chose the Tigers over offers from Texas A&M, Texas, USC, Arkansas, and plenty more from his 22 total offers.