in other news
Four-star WR Carterrious Brown makes the call for SMU
Another four-star prospect has come off the board as the 2024 season nears closer.
Fact or Fiction: Jahkeem Stewart will end up at LSU
Jahkeem Stewart is the top-ranked prospect in the 2026 Rivals250.
Rivals Rankings Week: Who should be No. 1 in the Rivals250?
Five-star QB Julian Lewis is currently No. 1 in the Rivals250, but he has a mountain of competition for that spot.
Four-star ATH Messiah Delhomme breaks down commitment to Maryland
Class of 2025 four-star athlete Messiah Delhomme discusses his decision to pledge to Maryland.
4-star LB Keenan Britt commits: 'South Carolina is one of a kind'
Keenan Britt goes in-depth on his commitment to South Carolina
in other news
Four-star WR Carterrious Brown makes the call for SMU
Another four-star prospect has come off the board as the 2024 season nears closer.
Fact or Fiction: Jahkeem Stewart will end up at LSU
Jahkeem Stewart is the top-ranked prospect in the 2026 Rivals250.
Rivals Rankings Week: Who should be No. 1 in the Rivals250?
Five-star QB Julian Lewis is currently No. 1 in the Rivals250, but he has a mountain of competition for that spot.
LSU has gone into the Dallas-Fort Worth area and snagged a commitment on the defensive line.
Mansfield (Texas) Timberview three-star defensive tackle Dilan Battle announced his pledge to the Tigers on Monday afternoon.
Battle, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds talked with Rivals about his decision to commit.
He chose the Tigers over offers from Texas A&M, Texas, USC, Arkansas, and plenty more from his 22 total offers.
Battle has long been connected to the Tigers and he has made his interest and love for the school public before. As he announces his commitment to the program, he says opportunities and relationships led the way.
"It's really about just going there to compete and to play early, that was one of the main things. And coach Bo (Davis) for sure, our relationship, we've got a good bond, so that played a major part of me committing too. And just like the prestige of the college. It's just a football school, so I want to go there and get drafted, so that's what I'm gonna do."
Battle elected to make the decision now to get it out the way before his senior season. The past few months though were not too difficult for Battle though as he has had his mind made up for quite a while.
"It was after after all my other official visits," Battle says of when he know he was choosing LSU. "I knew that this is where I was going to call home at the end of the day. I already knew and I had already committed, but I just now made it public."