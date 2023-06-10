For three-star cornerback Brandon Nicholson, academics was always going to play a big factor in his college decision. In April, he took a two-day visit to Stanford and he took an official visit with Northwestern in May.

On Friday, Nicholson decided that Stanford was the perfect fit for his collegiate career both on the gridiron and in the classroom.

The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect also had notable offers from Iowa, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Virginia, Louisville, and others.

Nicholson goes in-depth on why Stanford stood out above the rest and what he's looking forward to seeing on his upcoming official visit with the Cardinal on June 23rd.