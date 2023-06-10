Three-star CB Brandon Nicholson details pledge to Stanford
For three-star cornerback Brandon Nicholson, academics was always going to play a big factor in his college decision. In April, he took a two-day visit to Stanford and he took an official visit with Northwestern in May.
On Friday, Nicholson decided that Stanford was the perfect fit for his collegiate career both on the gridiron and in the classroom.
The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect also had notable offers from Iowa, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Virginia, Louisville, and others.
Nicholson goes in-depth on why Stanford stood out above the rest and what he's looking forward to seeing on his upcoming official visit with the Cardinal on June 23rd.
ON HIS STANFORD COMMITMENT:
"It feels amazing. I’m super grateful for the opportunity and excited to be a Card!"
"I was mostly down to Northwestern and Stanford before deciding and with more official visits being set up on both sides, my parents and I felt that it was best to go ahead and make a decision soon to secure my spot. Overall, I chose Stanford as it is one of, if not the best place in the world where you can get a top degree and play the highest level of football. It was the best of both worlds to me."
"I called my position coach, Paul Williams, first to tell him the news and he was overjoyed. He took the phone to many others including the defensive coordinator Bobby April and the director of player personnel Albert Garcia and they were all yelling in excitement. It was a truly special experience."
"Some of the biggest things I’m looking forward to on my official visit are just furthering my relationships with my future coaches and teammates while also learning more about the daily life as a Stanford student athlete."
