Three predictions: Solomon Thomas, Tavion Wallace, Auburn Tigers

Sam Spiegelman makes a trio of predictions surrounding Solomon Thomas, Tavion Wallace and the Auburn Tigers.
1. Solomon Thomas plays on Saturdays in the SEC and not the ACC
Five-star OL Solomon Thomas has been back and forth between the Swamp and the Bayou over the past month as both the in-state Gators and LSU continue to chip away trying to flip the elite offensive line target.
With National Signing Day just five days away, the line is in the sand that Thomas will not ink with Florida State come Wednesday.
There is a good amount of confidence in both Florida's and LSU's corner as the two SEC programs wrestle over the 6-foot-5, 300-pound mauler.
2. Auburn will flip Ousmane Kromah
Four-star RB Ousmane Kromah returned to the Plains last weekend as Auburn notched its biggest victory of the season to date with a four-overtime win over Texas A&M. Auburn was right behind the Dawgs when Kromah committed to Georgia midway through the fall.
The Tigers have been resolute to add another back to this 2025 class and took a massive step in the right direction with Kromah over the weekend.
Hugh Freeze and Co., have already pulled off major flips of QB Deuce Knight, CB Shamar Arnoux, RB Alvin Henderson and others. Kromah is in the on-deck circle.
3. Tavion Wallace will ink with a school other than Arkansas
Four-star LB Tavion Wallace was a colossal get for Arkansas DC Travis Williams. The Razorbacks' young, energetic defensive coordinator helped the Hogs edge out Georgia, Florida, Florida State and LSU for Wallace's commitment over the summer.
Down the stretch of his recruitment, however, both Georgia and Florida State have stepped up in a big way with the touted linebacker out of the Peach State. Wallace has made a handful of visits back to Athens and is in line to make consecutive trips back down to Florida State before signing on Wednesday.
Our Rivals intel points to Wallace inking with a program other than Arkansas during the Early Signing Period as Georgia and Florida State jockey for position with the talented backer.