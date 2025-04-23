Three Predictions: Big Ten in the draft, Nebraska's Thomas Fidone, Indiana

Tyler Warren (Photo by © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

THE BIG TEN WILL DOUBLE ITS FIRST-ROUND PICKS FROM LAST YEAR

Abdul Carter

It’s become pretty typical that the Big Ten is chasing the SEC for most NFL Draft choices. That’ll likely remain the same for overall selections but the Big Ten is closing the gap with first-round selections. This year I think the conference could hit double-digit first-round draft picks. Technically, there were only four first-rounders from the Big Ten in the 2024 draft because the West Coast programs hadn’t started playing in the conference yet. But this year the Big Ten will blow that number out of the water. We know for sure that Abdul Carter, Tyler Warren, Mason Graham and Colston Loveland will go in the first round. There will be plenty others too and people will be buzzing about how well the conference did on night one.

THOMAS FIDONE WILL BE THE HIGHEST SKILL PLAYER DRAFTED FROM NEBRASKA SINCE 2016

Thomas Fidone

The recent history of Nebraska skill players being drafted is not great. Since 2018 the program has only had three (QB Tanner Lee, WR Samori Toure and WR Trey Palmer) drafted. Interestingly, none of those players signed with Nebraska out of high school. In fact, you’d have to go back to the 2016 NFL Draft to find a homegrown skill player drafted as high as fullback Andy Janovich. He was the first pick of the sixth round. But Thomas Fidone has a shot to get drafted and go higher than expected. He was a major recruit coming out of high school and injuries really slowed his progress in college. Fidone still has a lot of that athleticism even if the production wasn’t there at Nebraska. Someone’s going to take a shot on him.

FOUR-STAR QB JAMESON PURCELL WILL CHOOSE INDIANA

Jameson Purcell