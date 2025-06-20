Three Predictions: Alabama, Louisville, Rivals Five-Star

DJ Williams (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

THE ALABAMA RUN HAS JUST BEGUN

With a big quarterback flip of Elite 11 recruit and blue-chipper Jett Thomalla, Alabama is poised to go on one of the nation's biggest runs in the middle of the summer months. Official visit windows wrap up this week and it coincides with plenty of big fish the Crimson Tide are chasing relative to visits and/or commitment windows. Among them are five-stars Cederian Morgan, Jireh Edwards and Tank Jones, with Morgan and Jones being in-state targets. Throw in running back Ezavier Crowell and fellow Yellowhammer State native Xavier Griffin inching closer to decisions, and the foundation of Kalen DeBoer's next great class in Tuscaloosa would appear all but set. Alabama should be on the plus side of more of these decisions than not.

DJ WILLIAMS SURPRISES WITH LOUISVILLE COMMITMENT

With Ole Miss grabbing the final official visit of DJ Williams' June tour, there has been some buzz for the Rebels to strike with the two-way talent. But as the decision date draws closer, it's the first official visit destination that may have set the bar so high others could not catch up. Williams began his visits at Louisville the very first open official visit window of June and the offensive-minded staff views him as a game-breaking pass catcher at the next level. Word is Williams prefers to play wide receiver and that is one of the reasons the Cardinals now go into the announcement window as the program to beat.

A 2028 PROSPECT WILL STEAL THE SHOW AT THE RIVALS FIVE-STAR