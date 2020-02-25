Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance identifies some sleeper programs for big-time prospects, ranks the top 10 returning tight ends in college football and praises five programs off to awesome starts for 2021.

We all assume that some prospects will end up at certain programs from the start of the process. However, here are a few sleeper programs to watch for when it comes to these big-time prospects.

OT Tommy Brockermeyer — Alabama is a true threat here despite the strong family ties to Texas. I still think Longhorns will end up with Brockermeyer, but wouldn’t be stunned if he picked Alabama.

WR Quaydarius Davis — Davis is thought time be a strong Texas lean or even a silent commitment, but he’s hard to predict. LSU and Alabama will make this interesting.

OT Amarius Mims — Everyone thinks it’s going to be Georgia or, if not, Alabama. Watch out for Auburn to be in the mix here until the end. Just like the Tigers did for Broderick Jones.

DT Maason Smith — LSU is the heavy favorite as an in-state target, but watch out for Alabama here as this could be another nail-biter between the Tide and Tigers.

QB Caleb Williams — Oklahoma is thought to be the program to beat with Brock Vandagriff’s decommitment but watch out for Clemson here. Yes, the same Clemson that signed D.J. Uiagalelei in the 2020 class. Williams doesn’t care about who he competes with. LSU is in here as well, but watch out for Dabo Swinney if Williams doesn’t pick the Sooners.