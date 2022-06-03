Three-Point Stance: Austin Novosad, Texas edge rushers, Louisville

Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris takes a look at Austin Novosad's recruitment following his offer from Ohio State, the loaded edge rusher group in the state of Texas and if Louisville's momentum can stretch into the Mid-South after its run of commitments on the West Coast. MORE THREE-POINT STANCE: SEC pod divisions | Deion means business | Biggest recruiting wins

1. Can Baylor hold onto its prized quarterback commit in four-star Austin Novosad?

Austin Novosad (Rivals.com)

Dripping Springs (Texas) four-star quarterback Austin Novosad has safely entered the four-star mix of signal-callers so far this offseason with solid camp performances at the Underclassman Combine in San Antonio in January and at the Elite 11 Dallas regional in March. His improvements since his junior season have caught the attention of evaluators and college coaches alike, including Ryan Day at Ohio State. While the Buckeyes haven't been too persistent in recruiting a quarterback in the 2023 class Novosad was one that caught the offensive staff's attention, which prompted an in-person evaluation from quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis last month in Central Texas. His impression was positive, which prompted a visit to Columbus this week where Day was able to see Novosad throw live before extending an offer to the Baylor commit. While Novosad has been mostly firm in his commitment to the defending Big 12 champs this offer gives him a little bit to think about, and rightfully so given Ohio State's quarterback development over the years with Day in the building. The offer and interest is still fresh on Novosad's mind, and Baylor will get its shot to counter on his official visit June 17-19. I think what may be getting lost in this on Baylor fans' part is that it is not a given that he flips his commitment. The opportunity to play early and often has always been an appeal at Baylor for Novosad, and it is a staunch difference from what would be expected at Ohio State, with Devin Brown and Dylan Raiola potentially in the same room with him. There's a lot still to shake out with the situation being so fresh, but the takeaway is simple: Don't count Baylor out just yet.

*****

2. There is a wildly impressive group of edge rushers coming out of Texas in 2023.

Colton Vasek (Rivals.com)

It's not unheard of for the state of Texas to produce solid position groups across the field from year-to-year, but the edge rusher group in 2023 is one that could see a very big rise in the upcoming Rivals250 update. We can start with Colton Vasek, who lined up opposite of one of the bigger risers in the 2022 class last season in Ethan Burke at Austin (Texas) Westlake. Vasek consistently made violent plays in the backfield while getting to the quarterback and blowing up run plays before they could get started. His performance in the 6A Division II state championship game against Denton Guyer's Jackson Arnold was especially impressive, earning him defensive MVP honors for the game. It's also necessary to highlight Friendswood (Texas) four-star outside linebacker Braylan Shelby, who was one of the more physically impressive prospects I saw this spring, and it shows up on his film with his athleticism on the defensive side of the ball. Marlin (Texas) outside linebacker Derion Gullette is another that has in-state programs like Texas and Texas A&M salivating, as well as Alabama. His performance at the 2A level on both sides of the ball allowed him to lead his Bulldogs to the semifinals for the first time this century. In doing my preparation work for the June rankings update, the film for Isaiah Crawford and Princewill Umanmielen also jumped out. Crawford is quick and elusive around the edge, while Umanmielen has the power that his older brother and Florida defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen possesses, but the younger brother combines it with violence that leads to turnovers. The list goes on with prospects such as Dylan Spencer, Johnny Bowens, Enow Etta and more as some of those names would easily be higher in state rankings in other classes based on their talent, but with this group at edge rusher in 2023 that is not easy. *****

3. Can Louisville stretch its momentum into the state of Texas?

Kyle Parker (Cole Patterson)