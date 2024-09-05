One of the more fascinating stories of the 2025 recruiting cycle has emerged in this first week of September. The college football and recruiting world is becoming quickly familiar with a prospect by the name of Tobi Haastrup out of Houston (Tex.) Mayde Creek. This time last week, Haastrup, 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, had never suited up for a high school varsity football game. Now, as of Thursday morning, he has 11 division one offers. There is a remarkable backstory to the newest Texas high school football star.

Haastrup has a international background, growing up in London for nearly the first decade of his life. He would then move to America, first to California, then Texas. Along the way, he focused on his track career, of which he has had success, especially for his size. At 240 pounds, Haastrup has recorded a 10.7-second 100 meter dash as well as real success in shot put. Spending his high school career solely as a track and field athlete, Haastrup was convinced this summer by coaches at Mayde Creek to play football. Unsure about his future, he decided to trust the guidance of his coaches, so Haastrup put his mind to it. And his body. He first started to learn the ropes this summer and put on pads for the first time in a competitive setting this fall. Even he could not have predicted what came next. Last week, during his first football game at the high school level, the senior exploded for a five sack performance. The following day, he posted the highlights of his performance, which was then followed by a rapid ascent in various scouting and personnel departments across the country. UTEP and UTSA were the first pair of programs to offer but were quickly joined by Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Texas State, SMU, Virginia, Illinois, Boise State, and LSU, all of which came in over a 24-hour period. Georgia Tech is the latest to extend an offer as Thursday morning, bringing his total to 11 offers. The now very popular Haastrup spoke with Rivals to detail this dramatic rise that has effectively changed the direction of his life and athletic career.