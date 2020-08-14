Rivals.com - The nation's top 2022 QB, Quinn Ewers, commits to Texas

THE SITUATION

Quinn Ewers capped an interesting offseason with a groundbreaking decision. Ewers, the top-ranked quarterback in the country, gave a commitment to Texas on Friday. Oklahoma, Ohio State, USC, Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M were other finalists for the elite 2022 pro-style passer. The decision comes following a spectacular sophomore campaign in which Ewers had to beat out an incumbent at quarterback to claim the starting job. It didn’t take long for the quarterback to find his rhythm from there, leading Southlake (Texas) Carroll to a 13-1 mark and a deep run into the Class 6A-Division I state quarterfinals. Ewers picked up his first scholarship offer as a middle-schooler. As a sixth-grader, then North Texas offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Graham Harrell offered him a scholarship at camp. Schools like Ohio State and Michigan followed suit for Ewers ever started a varsity game for Carroll. The Longhorns extended an offer last September, about a month in his sophomore season. Last year, Ewers made visits to a select few schools, namely Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama and Clemson. He returned to Austin in the fall, which is still one of the elite signal-caller's final visits before today's decision. Ewers is just the second member of the Longhorns’ 2022 recruiting class, which landed its first commitment late last month in the form of four-star Lancaster (Texas) wide receiver Phaizon Wilson.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I love those guys over there at Texas. Coach (Mike) Yurcich and (Tom) Herman are awesome guys to talk to. We have a lot of fun and a lot of family down there. They're easy to talk to." "Obviously, I talked to Coach Yurcich over at Ohio State and we built a relationship when he was at Ohio State, so coming to Texas made it easier for him and Coach Herman." "I feel like they're gonna do some pretty good things this year at Texas and I'm looking forward to seeing it."

RIVALS REACTION