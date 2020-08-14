Rivals.com - The nation's top 2022 QB, Quinn Ewers, commits to Texas

The nation's top 2022 QB, Quinn Ewers, commits to Texas
THE SITUATION
Quinn Ewers capped an interesting offseason with a groundbreaking decision.
Ewers, the top-ranked quarterback in the country, gave a commitment to Texas on Friday. Oklahoma, Ohio State, USC, Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M were other finalists for the elite 2022 pro-style passer.
The decision comes following a spectacular sophomore campaign in which Ewers had to beat out an incumbent at quarterback to claim the starting job. It didn’t take long for the quarterback to find his rhythm from there, leading Southlake (Texas) Carroll to a 13-1 mark and a deep run into the Class 6A-Division I state quarterfinals.
Ewers picked up his first scholarship offer as a middle-schooler. As a sixth-grader, then North Texas offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Graham Harrell offered him a scholarship at camp. Schools like Ohio State and Michigan followed suit for Ewers ever started a varsity game for Carroll. The Longhorns extended an offer last September, about a month in his sophomore season.
Last year, Ewers made visits to a select few schools, namely Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama and Clemson. He returned to Austin in the fall, which is still one of the elite signal-caller's final visits before today's decision.
Ewers is just the second member of the Longhorns’ 2022 recruiting class, which landed its first commitment late last month in the form of four-star Lancaster (Texas) wide receiver Phaizon Wilson.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I love those guys over there at Texas. Coach (Mike) Yurcich and (Tom) Herman are awesome guys to talk to. We have a lot of fun and a lot of family down there. They're easy to talk to."
"Obviously, I talked to Coach Yurcich over at Ohio State and we built a relationship when he was at Ohio State, so coming to Texas made it easier for him and Coach Herman."
"I feel like they're gonna do some pretty good things this year at Texas and I'm looking forward to seeing it."
RIVALS REACTION
Ewers had a masterful debut season for Dallas-area powerhouse Southlake Carroll. After beating out a senior for the starting gig, Ewers engineered one of the Lone Star State’s most dangerous passing attacks to the tune of 4,003 yards, 45 touchdowns compared to three interceptions. He completed 291-of-402 attempts, which was good for a completion percentage better than 72-percent.
While he’s categorized as a pro-style passer, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Ewers is fleet of foot. He moves well within the pocket and can extend plays, and he is always a threat to make a play with his legs. Last season, Ewers accounted for 568 yards rushing with an additional nine touchdowns, bolstering his total number of scores to 54 on the year.
Ewers’ sensational 2019 campaign earned him MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year honors and being named the MVP of District 5-6A.
What separates Ewers is his incredible arm talent. He has the ability to sling it all over the field with immense accuracy, including on more difficult and complex route patterns. Ewers has a natural, smooth delivery and, at times, it feels as if the quarterback can place the ball anywhere on the field and can dictate plays.
Accuracy is largely the most important trait when evaluating quarterbacks and Ewers does not disappoint in that department. His ball placement is off the charts and it’s evident on any route combination from a back-shoulder throw to a deep corner route.
Ewers throws with great anticipation and is an excellent decision-maker. He can quickly distribute the ball to his weapons, but can sit in the pocket and do damage as well. Ewers is naturally calm, cool and collected standing in the pocket and is constantly aware of how much time he has to make a decision. He is very reactive and is quick to get rid of the ball if he senses the pass rush getting to him and has enough arm strength to make a play. Ewers has great vision of the field, too, and can diagnose blitzes and mismatches with his receivers and is quick to react and capitalize.
Not only can Ewers move well within the pocket, he’s a threat to escape the pocket and pick up a first-down on any given play. He’s dangerous because of the ability to make throws while running to his left or right.
Ewers has a live arm that allows him to thread the needle in double coverage and does well as balancing his throws with touch versus zip. It’s also rather evident that as a quarterback, he takes the time to develop chemistry with his pass-catchers, which shows in-person and on film.
Ewers flashed a ton in his first season as Carroll’s starter. The stage is set for a colossal junior campaign as he goes toe-to-toe with some area heavyweights in the regular season and playoffs as he looks to check a championship off his to-do list.