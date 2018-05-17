Four-star defensive back Nick Cross is heading into an important stretch of his recruitment. The Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha star has already taken an official visit to Florida but Alabama and Florida State will get their opportunities next month. Cross took a few minutes to break down all three schools and what else is coming up.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"I'm taking an official visit to Alabama on June 8th and Florida State on June 22nd," Cross said. "Alabama said they are going to recruit me as hard as they can so they can get me down there. We set up the official visit and that’s a step in the right direction. They’re a top of the line program right now and it’s always been a dream of mine to go down there and visit. Coach Locksley and I talk on a regular basis but he talks to the people around me more than I talk to him. I talk more with coach Scott and the defensive coordinator than anybody else.

"I’ve always liked Florida State growing up and watching them," he said. "They’ve had some great defensive backs come out of there. I like the new coaching staff. They are warm and welcoming so I can’t wait to get down there and see what it’s all about.

"Florida is a great environment and they have great academics," said Cross. "I feel at home with the coaching staff and I feel like they can take me to great places. I have a good feel with them and the players.

"My best coaching relationship is with coach Aazaar from Maryland but outside of that it’s probably coach Sal at Florida," he said. "He recruits this area and he’s been here a few times. Things are good between me and him.

"Auburn is a good program," Cross said. "The SEC West is always competitive and they’re always competing. They always have that chance of knocking off Alabama. I think I’ll take a visit down there in June if I have the opportunity.

"I might try to take official visit to Auburn and the last one might be to LSU or Penn State," he said. "I want to commit before the season."

RIVALS' REACTION...

Everybody is chasing Florida here but the Gators don't have an insurmountable lead. Things could change for Cross depending on how his visits to Alabama, Florida State, and potentially Auburn, LSU or Penn State. Coaches from Auburn, Florida, and Florida State were at Cross' practice on Tuesday and all of them had their eyes (and video cameras) trained on Cross for the entire practice.