Texas trending with multiple blue-chippers as decisions quickly approach

The marquee high school football event of the summer has wrapped up in Indianapolis.
The Rivals Five-Star has arrived, as 100 of the top HS football players converge in Indy for the annual summer showcase.
Four-star Khalief Canty, Jr. announced his commitment to Missouri at the Rivals Five-Star.
Five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons committed to BYU over Oregon and many others on Tuesday.
The top prospects in the nation are descending on Indianapolis this week for the Rivals Five-Star.
