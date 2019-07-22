News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-22 10:01:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas, Tennessee and USC pushing hardest for RB Ty Jordan

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

DALLAS -- Ty Jordan remains torn.The talented three-star running back out of West Mesquite (Texas) High School named Texas, USC and Tenessee as the three schools recruiting him hardest, and he has ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}