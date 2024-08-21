Advertisement
Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2026 running backs
Savion Hiter is the highest-ranked running back in the 2026 Rivals250.
• Adam Gorney
RB Akylin Dear goes in-depth on commitment: 'Everything led to Bama'
Akylin Dear goes in-depth on why Alabama was the right fit
• Sam Spiegelman
Top-100 SAF Zelus Hicks close to making his decision
More inside from 4-star SAF Zelus Hicks
• Sam Spiegelman
Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2026 quarterbacks
Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon added his fifth star in the latest Rivals250 refresh.
• Adam Friedman
Michigan reels in commitment of four-star WR Andrew Marsh
Marsh is the No. 60 overall prospect in the 2025 Rivals250 rankings
• Marshall Levenson
Texas, LSU and Texas A&M all in play for five-star LB Jonah Williams
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down five-star Jonah Williams and where things stand in his recruitment. Texas, LSU, and Texas A&M all have a strong chance of landing the linebacker.
