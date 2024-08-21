Advertisement

Published Aug 21, 2024
Texas, LSU and Texas A&M all in play for five-star LB Jonah Williams
Adam Gorney
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down five-star Jonah Williams and where things stand in his recruitment. Texas, LSU, and Texas A&M all have a strong chance of landing the linebacker.

