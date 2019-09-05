Rivals.com reached out to some of the top prospects in Texas and Louisiana asking for their prediction on the primetime showdown between college football’s game of the week featuring LSU and Texas.

The next biggest game of the college football season takes place this Saturday as No. 6 LSU travels to Texas to take on the No. 10 Longhorns. Naturally, the winner of this showdown has a leg up in the race for one of the four coveted spots in the College Football Playoff, but there are also major ramifications in regional recruiting.

Josh White: “I don’t know the exact score, but I got LSU by two touchdowns. I don’t think Texas is gonna be ready for the new offense. I don’t think anybody is gonna be ready for it and the defense is gonna be on lock.”

Prince Dorbah: “Duh, Texas.”

Jake Majors: “I think we are about to let everyone know we didn’t just get 'lucky' with Georgia.”

Xavion Alford: “I think Texas will win from anywhere between three to 12 points. It will be a big game. The atmosphere will be different since they’re coming to Austin and Texas will come out with a win.”

Ja’Quinden Jackson: “42-28, Texas.”

Dwight McGlothern: “LSU is winning.”

Lorando Johnson: “LSU by two touchdowns.”

Princely Umanmielen: “Well, I think LSU is already underestimating Texas. I saw (K’Lavon) Chaisson’s interview and he was saying Sam (Ehlinger) wasn’t a threat. I think the score will be (Texas), 39-14.”

Darius Snow: “LSU. I think it’ll be close, but I think LSU will pull it out.”

Davon Graham: “I can’t be too biased against Texas, but they have a solid football team this year. It should be a good game, but I think LSU is going to pull away with the W.”

Alfred Collins: “It’s gonna be a dogfight, but it will be a great game.”

Jaylen Garth: “It’s going to be a real good game, but hopefully Texas comes out with the win.”

Brennon Scott: “I got LSU winning by two touchdowns.”

Alec Bryant: “You already know I got LSU winning!”

Ryan Watts: “It’s gonna be a very hyped-up game, but honestly, I got LSU winning in this one easily.”

Kitan Crawford: “Texas is gonna win for sure!”

Tommy Brockermeyer: “I think Texas is gonna win, 31-28.”

Bryce Foster: “Defenses shine early on. I don’t know what to expect -- a high-scoring game or a really low-scoring game. If it comes down to defense … I think it’s gonna be a close game, a four-point difference.”

Ja’Tavion Sanders: “Texas, for real, 42-23.”

Tunmise Adeleye: “I feel like it could go either way; it just depends on how well Texas plays on defense. I know they have an electric offense, but they’re young on defense, so it depends on how they play defense. I think it could go either way.”

Landon Jackson: “I’ll be there and I feel like the game will be close, but Texas will come out on top.”

Latrell McCutchin: “I got LSU, 35-14.”

Garrett Nussmeier: “I think it will be a huge road test for LSU coming into Austin. I think LSU has a special team this year, but Texas is always good as well, so it should be good. I’m expecting an offensive shootout and I will definitely be tuning in.”

Dematrius Davis Jr.: “LSU 45, Texas 21.”

Billy Bowman Jr.: “Texas is coming off on top.”

LJ Johnson.: “I am not really sure. I just feel like it’s gonna be a close one.”

Latrell Neville: “That’s tough. Being from Louisiana, you got to be a dog. Every person on that team, from the trainers on down, has that dog in them. It’s gonna be a real good game. If Texas plays with the physicality I think they can, then that’s the game of the year to me.”

Hayden Conner: “It’s gonna be a tough, but I think Texas is gonna come up with the win. It’s gonna be close, though.”

Kendrick Blackshire: “LSU wins, 45-24.”

Marcus Burris: “I think it will be a really good game, but I’m gonna have to stick to the roots and say Texas comes out on top.”

Clayton Smith: “I honestly have no clue. That’s why I’m going.”

Landyn Watson: “38-14, LSU.”

Chidozie Nwankwo: "I"m going to have to go with LSU. 'DBU' is something serious down there."

Hunter Washington: “I know Texas has some good athletes and LSU has some good athletes as well, but I think LSU is gonna pull out the win.”

Derrick Harris Jr.: “I think Texas would come out with the win, but they are going to have to fight for it. LSU’s defense looks like they are excited, but I know Texas is going to come out with the win. Better overall team.”

Theodore Knox: “To be honest, I’m 50-50.”

Ketron Jackson: “Oh, it should be interesting. I got LSU.”

Dametrious Crownover: “It’s gonna be a heck of a game.”

James Brockermeyer: “We’ll be there! I think it’s going to be a really close game that comes down to the wire. It could easily go either way, but I think Texas will come out with the win. Going to be hard to come into a sold-out DKR and come out with a win for LSU.”

Brandon Campbell: “I feel like the game is going to be close. It’s gonna be an exciting one to go to and I feel like there is going to be a bunch of commitments now and predictions on the game. I feel like it’s going to be close, but LSU will pull it out.”

Jordon Thomas: “Overtime, overtime, overtime. I think Texas (wins) because I know Sam Ehlinger is gonna do his job.”

Bryce Anderson: “It’s gonna be a great game, more of a defensive game with two great defenses. Texas is getting lots of commitments, so it’ll be big for them, and LSU has a lot of returning defensive backs and impact freshmen. I have to go with LSU, 28-25.”

Reuben Fatheree: "I'm not sure but I’m expecting to watch one heck of a game"